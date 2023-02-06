The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Monday, February 6

good morning good morning - What a game yesterday, and what an achievement for Harry Kane!

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is home to Harry Kane and a future venue for Beyonce’s Renaissance tour. And it looks like it will host another acclaimed event:

I’m talking about Top Chef Season Season 20. And this is a big one too, with 16 former champions and finalists from around the world competing in London. It’s no wonder the world’s greatest football stadium would fete them.

Let’s put on our detective hats and check out the promo video:

At 29 seconds we clearly see the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium pitch and those recognisable navy seats. Look how big it is!

Zooming in on the frame I see five chefs walking pitchside with host Padma Lakshmi next to the knife block.

At 1:11 we see nine chefs run up the stairs outside of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. And if you look closely you can clearly see the club badge on the pillar adjacent to the steps.

What role will the stadium play in the upcoming season of Top Chef? I don’t know! But I DO know I sure as heck am excited. Watch out, Wembley.

Top Chef season 20 begins on March 9 in the US. Your HIC will closely be watching for any Tottenham-related content.

But one thing is for certain: In the age-old question of bat vs knife, we can respond in the definitive that the answer is knife.

