Spurs to travel to Sheffield United for FA Cup fifth round

Cinderella lost its slipper, and then fell down the stairs. Tottenham Hotspur now know their fifth round opponent in the FA Cup after today’s replay between non-league Wrexham and Championship side Sheffield United, and unfortunately it made Ryan Reynolds sad. Sheffield United broke a 1-1 draw and scored two late goals at home at Bramall Lane, dispatching Wrexham by a final score of 3-1.

Tottenham will now travel to Bramall Lane for a fifth round matchup on Wed. March 1.

After a scoreless first half, America’s new darling team Wrexham equalized via a Paul Mullin penalty kick and Mullin had another chance to put the visitors up from the spot, but had his second penalty saved. Sheffield got goals from Anel Ahmedhozic, Billy Sharp, and former Tottenham target Sander Berge.

Womp-womp. Deadpool is sad.

It would’ve been unquestionably better for Tottenham to play a non-league side like Wrexham away in the next round than the team currently second in the Championship, but Wrexham would have also been the banana peel match to end all banana peels; like Marine FC a few years ago, a potentially humiliating loss on the road. So whatever. Regardless, this is still a favorable draw for Spurs, and they should be expected to win. But don’t expect the Blades to roll over like Preston.