Hugo Lloris to miss 6-8 weeks with knee injury

Tottenham Hotspur fans have gotten a couple of decent looks at backup goalkeeper Fraser Forster this season, mostly in the domestic cups. Well, we’re going to get a whole lot bigger look at him coming up, and in some pretty important matches. This morning, Sky Sports’ Matt Law broke the story that starting keeper Hugo Lloris is set to miss 6-8 weeks after injuring his knee in Spurs’ 1-0 home win over Manchester City on Sunday.

Early reports suggested that Hugo might miss the rest of the 2022-23 season, but Spurs hope they’ll have him back earlier. The injury is not said to need surgery (at least not yet) but it’s a significant hit to Tottenham. Hugo apparently sustained the injury late in the match after a challenge that resulted in him being treated by Spurs’ physios.

That means Forster is the next man up. Spurs’ backup keeper, whom they signed this summer, is a capable shot stopper and a real big galoot in goal, but he’s a quite different keeper to Hugo — less likely to get off his line and not nearly as quick, but one who commands his area more forcefully than Hugo does. Spurs may need to make some tactical tweaks to its back line to adjust to the different skill set Forster brings to the team.

Spurs’ next match is this Saturday at Leicester City, followed by the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 at Milan the following Tuesday.