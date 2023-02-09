The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Thursday, February 9

good morning everyone!

Fitzie’s note: Today marks the one-year anniversary since your HIC took over this gig! To celebrate I am treating myself with the Harry Winks image seen above.

I selected a lovely ballad for you also in today’s TOTD. And it’s a brand new one, too! Check it out and be prepared to get emotional.

——-

In Parts I-III of The Orchid Tales (TM), I shared with you all the playful nature of my orchid, Planty.

In last month’s edition I was pleased to let you all know that blossoms were beginning to bloom from Planty.

Today I have very exciting news to share with you all: Planty is chock full of blooms!

Seven! Count em’ seven beautiful lilac-coloured blossoms. Three on either side of the stem, with a singular proud bloom being the last to emerge from its budding sleep.

And with it: Five huge, vibrant green leaves. This is all remarkable. I have had success with orchids before, but not like this. I have not seen an orchid spring back to life in the middle of winter as I have with Planty.

Today I see its roots are emerging from the plastic pot supplied by Whole Foods.

Why yes, it is getting time to re-pot Planty. These can be trying times, as I certainly do not want my hand to cause my orchid’s death. But I must risk death to prolong life. It is a risk, but one I must make. Doing so would be catastrophic.

So, today, I choose to look on at my blooms in wonder. Their perfectly symmetrical flowers almost look fake, but instead they are full of life. They are the most beautiful I have ever seen.

And I know that, once I migrate Planty, those blooms will fall off. One by one. The cruelty of life will strike once more.

But for Planty’s sake, it must be done.

Yet that does not abate my fear.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Younger & Dumber, by Indigo De Souza

