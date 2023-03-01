The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Wednesday, March 1

good morning everyone!

It’s the first of the month and you know what that means: It’s time to look at the coming schedules.

Tottenham Hotspur men’s schedule: at Sheffield United (March 1, FA Cup); at Wolves (March 4); AC Milan (March 8, Champions League); Nottingham Forest (March 11); at Southampton (March 18)

I think it’s safe to say that all of the fixtures this month are must-wins. There are two cup matches (Fa Cup on March 1 and Champions League on March 8) and three Premier League fixtures against relegation-threatened clubs.

Part of what has made the men’s squad so infuriating this season is their tendency to pick up a marquee result only to scupper it the following week. And I really don’t want to have to go through that this month.

There are three Premier League fixtures against bottom-table clubs - Wolves, Forest and Soton. That should be nine points, right? But we all know better than to be hopeful.

And there are two huge steps to take towards a trophy run this year also. The FA Cup is pretty open and Sheffield United have been spotty in recent weeks. A perfect time to capitalise. Then of course, on March 8, is the second leg of our knockout tie against Milan.

Tottenham Hotspur women’s schedule: At Manchester City (March 5); at Liverpool (March 12); Leicester (March 15); Arsenal (March 25)

February wasn’t the best month for the women’s squad. They suffered losses against Chelsea and United, and were eliminated in the FA Cup this past weekend by Reading.

Overall, Spurs have lost their last 5 WSL matches and it won’t get easier with fixtures against City and a home derby versus Arsenal.

It looks like points might only be attainable against Liverpool and Leicester, but it’s going to be a challenging month indeed.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Nightflyer, by Allison Russell

