Sheffield United vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch

We’re hitting the point where the proverbial rubber meets the road in the FA Cup as Tottenham Hotspur look to punch their ticket to the quarterfinals against Championship side Sheffield United.

Brighton, Blackburn, Fulham and Manchester City, all earned their spots yesterday with victories. With this year’s competition rife with upsets, there is a chance the quarterfinals could have club names such as Grimsby Town and Fleetwood still involved. Spurs will be favored today after Sheffield dispatched non-league side Wrexham, denying Spurs the chance to be involved in a Hollywood story.

Expect some rotation today as Spurs are in the midst of a brutal schedule that has the north London side playing six matches in two weeks, including their second leg in the Champions League against A.C. Milan. Christian Stellini will be in the manager’s box one more time before Antonio Conte’s full return. He’s been a good luck charm and it cannot be overstated how important he’s been to maintaining stability with this group in Conte’s absence.

Lineups

Your team this evening pic.twitter.com/NzLVXUhdxQ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 1, 2023

Here's how United line up vs Spurs in the @EmiratesFACup tonight!



! ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/ySDmjFQrtW — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) March 1, 2023

How to Watch

Sheffield United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Bramall Lane, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England

Time: 7:55 PM UK, 2:55 PM ET

TV: BBC One (UK)

Streaming: ESPN+ (USA), DAZN (CAN), BBC Sport Web (UK)

Match thread rules

The match thread rules are the same as always. To any visitors coming here for the first time, welcome! We’re glad you’re here! Wipe your feet, mind the gap, and be sure to check out the other pages at this outstanding site. While you’re here, though, we have a few rules and regulations:

Absolutely no links to illegal streams. They’re bad and they get us in trouble. Violators will be warned or banned.

We have rules against “relentless negativity.” Nobody likes a Negative Nancy. Don’t knee-jerk and post outlandish or hurtful things just because you’re frustrated.

Along those lines, outright abuse of players or match officials is also not allowed. It’s fine to say “wow, that was a really bad call,” but it’s NOT okay to direct copious amounts of abuse in the direction of said official over a call you did not like.

Treat other people in the match thread the way you would want someone else to treat your grandmother. Be nice. This is a community of fans, not an un-moderated message board.

Finally, while we don’t have a rule against profanity, please try and keep the naughty words in check. Also, language that is sexist, racist, transphobic, or homophobic in nature will be swiftly deleted and you will be immediately banned. This is an open, supportive community.

Have fun, and COYS!