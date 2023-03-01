Sheffield United 1-0 Tottenham: Spurs bounced from FA Cup by Blades

Magic of the Cup, innit? Tottenham Hotspur had a tricky tie at Bramall Lane against Championship promotion seekers Sheffield United in the fifth round of the FA Cup, but instead of heading to the quarterfinals, Spurs laid an egg. Illiman Ndiaye fired in a late goal for the hosts and despite subbing in their star players late, Spurs couldn’t turn it around and find a way back. Cristian Stellini’s caretaker win streak came to an end as he lost his first match in replacement of Antonio Conte. The final score was 1-0 with Spurs bouncing out of the Cup.

Stellini opted to rotate a number of his stars in this match, with Lucas Moura coming in for Harry Kane, Pape Sarr for Oliver Skipp, Ivan Perisic and Pedro Porro as wingbacks, and Davinson Sanchez in for Cuti Romero. Ben Davies remained in the side but slid over to LCB.

Here are my match reactions.

Match reactions