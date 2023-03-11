Tottenham Hotspur vs. Nottingham Forest: Match Thread and How to Watch

It has not been a good run for Tottenham Hotspur, and you don’t need me to tell you that.

Spurs welcome in Nottingham Forest in English Premier League action today, looking to hang onto fourth place as we enter the final portion of the season. With no other competitions remaining, the only bonus is that Spurs can focus completely on the league to try and qualify for next year’s Champions League. If that pill is a hard one to swallow, you’re not alone.

Forest are currently in 14th place, four points clear of the drop zone, but given the current form Spurs are in, this is as good a time as any for the visitors to visit north London. Three points would be great, but I think everyone would just settle for some proper attacking football at this point. We are not expecting a great atmosphere, given the last couple of days with frustrations being vented, and the first goal of this game is going to determine whether we hear boo birds early, or if people can actually have something to cheer for.

Lineups

Lineups will be posted one hour prior to kick-off.

How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Nottingham Forest

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Time: 3:00 PM UK, 10:00 AM ET

TV: None

Streaming: Peacock (USA), DAZN (CAN)

Match thread rules

The match thread rules are the same as always. To any visitors coming here for the first time, welcome! We’re glad you’re here! Wipe your feet, mind the gap, and be sure to check out the other pages at this outstanding site. While you’re here, though, we have a few rules and regulations:

Absolutely no links to illegal streams. They’re bad and they get us in trouble. Violators will be warned or banned.

We have rules against “relentless negativity.” Nobody likes a Negative Nancy. Don’t knee-jerk and post outlandish or hurtful things just because you’re frustrated.

Along those lines, outright abuse of players or match officials is also not allowed. It’s fine to say “wow, that was a really bad call,” but it’s NOT okay to direct copious amounts of abuse in the direction of said official over a call you did not like.

Treat other people in the match thread the way you would want someone else to treat your grandmother. Be nice. This is a community of fans, not an un-moderated message board.

Finally, while we don’t have a rule against profanity, please try and keep the naughty words in check. Also, language that is sexist, racist, transphobic, or homophobic in nature will be swiftly deleted and you will be immediately banned. This is an open, supportive community.

Have fun, and COYS!