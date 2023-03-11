Tottenham 3-1 Nottingham Forest: Community Player Ratings

The vibes at Tottenham Hotspur have been extremely bad over the past week, but Spurs did a lot today to fix that, at least temporarily. Spurs played Nottingham Forest at the Lane today, and took care of business, going up 3-0 behind a brace from Harry Kane and a late goal from Son Heung-Min. Forest pulled one back late and almost cut it to 3-2 after Dejan Kulusevski was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the box, but Fraser Forster denied Jordan Ayew from the spot. The final score was 3-1.

There was a lot to like in this match, but it still felt a lot like the way Spurs have been playing all season, with Spurs getting a few lucky bounces here and there, and converting their chances. That said, there were a few players who stood out, including Richarlison, Harry Kane, and Pedro Porro.

It’s time to rate the players.

Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week.

