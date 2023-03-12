Sunday football open thread

Happy Sunday, Spurs fans! I tell you what Sundays feel a lot better after a win. For those who weren’t aware, this morning was the first day of Daylight Savings Time in the USA, meaning that the match times are a little wacky until Britain joins us on DST. Sorry about that lost hour of sleep.
Today we have several Premier League matches on tap, plus a Women’s Super League tie between Liverpool and Spurs Women that’s on the FA Player. The usual match thread rules apply.
Sunday football schedule
Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur Women
10:00 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST
TV: none
Stream: The FA Player
Fulham vs. Arsenal
10:00 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST
TV: Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: Peacock
Manchester United vs. Southampton
10:00 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST
TV: none
Stream: Peacock
West Ham. vs. Aston Villa
10:00 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST
TV: USA Network (USA)
Stream: NBCSports.com
Newcastle vs. Wolves
12:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. BST
TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com
