Sunday football open thread

Happy Sunday, Spurs fans! I tell you what Sundays feel a lot better after a win. For those who weren’t aware, this morning was the first day of Daylight Savings Time in the USA, meaning that the match times are a little wacky until Britain joins us on DST. Sorry about that lost hour of sleep.

Today we have several Premier League matches on tap, plus a Women’s Super League tie between Liverpool and Spurs Women that’s on the FA Player. The usual match thread rules apply.

Sunday football schedule

Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur Women

10:00 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST

TV: none

Stream: The FA Player

Fulham vs. Arsenal

10:00 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST

TV: Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: Peacock

Manchester United vs. Southampton

10:00 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST

TV: none

Stream: Peacock

West Ham. vs. Aston Villa

10:00 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST

TV: USA Network (USA)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Newcastle vs. Wolves

12:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. BST

TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com