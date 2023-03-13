The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Monday, March 13

It’s so easy for us Tottenham fans to miss other football happenings. How could we not when there are questions over the club’s manager, director of football, ownership and star player? And all that before a 3-1 win against Forest.

But football exists outside of Tottenham, too, and some great stories that we may miss from the weekend. Here’s a short selection of a few highlights:

Atlanta United and Charlotte FC pay tribute to Anton Walkes

Anton Walkes, a former academy graduate at Tottenham, died earlier this year after being involved in a boating accident. He was 25.

Walkes played for Charlotte FC at the time. The club and Atlanta United, another former club of Walkes, paid tribute to him on Saturday with an amazing tifo.

It’s Charlotte FC vs. Atlanta United in #MLS today, two former clubs of the late Anton Walkes, who tragically died in January.



Charlotte, his club at the time of his death, paid tribute #ForAnton with this beautiful tifo #ForTheCrown #WeAreTheApic.twitter.com/BdnUyddsCw — Canadian Soccer Daily (@CANSoccerDaily) March 11, 2023

Union Berlin’s top-four hopes are slipping away

Union Berlin are the darlings of the Bundesliga this season, and even graced the top of the table for a while. But they’ve only got one win in their last five matches and dropped four points against Koln and Schalke.

A draw against Wolfsburg on Sunday did them no favours, and they now find themselves level on points with Freiburg.

That’s got to be a yellow, right?

Luke O’Nien seems to have a thing for creative ways to disrupt play. A few weeks ago he successfully stopped a counter-attack by giving the Bristol City player a piggyback ride.

And on Sunday he either tried to escale or de-escalate a situation Jacob Sorensen by giving him a kiss on the lips. O’Nien gave a wry smile before planting one on the Norwich midfielder.

But Sorensen did not ta

Sunderland's Luke O'Nien with a cheeky kiss for his opponent today... pic.twitter.com/9QkB1NLf7u — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 12, 2023

ke it well at all and immediately grabbed O’Nien’s throat. Firstly, neither player was carded during this incident. But Sorensen definitely should have seen red for the throat grab. And I don’t know what the rulebook says, but I would venture to guess O’Nien should have gotten a yellow for that kiss.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Lights, by Journey

And now for your links:

Dan KP: Antonio Conte says reaching top four is like winning a trophy

Alasdair Gold’s latest video on the re-lighting of Conte’s fire and more

BBC’s Match of the Day programme boycotted over Gary Lineker impartiality row

Burnley FC placed under transfer embargo