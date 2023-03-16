The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Thursday, March 16

hello everyone and welcome to one of those hoddles where fitzie alienates half the readers here. but nevertheless we carry on

March Madness is here, it is finally here! It is the most exciting event in American sports (except for MLB spring training this season, am I right pitch-clock nerds?)

I wish I could give you an in-depth look at each quadrant of the bracket, but the truth is I’ve only watched a couple of men’s college basketball games this year. St John’s lost both times.

Still, deep down, I am a Big East boy. And my bracket mostly reflects that. Here are your hoddler-in-chief’s March Madness picks.

Cinderellas: UCSB (14); Louisiana (13); and Kennesaw State (14) all make it to the Sweet 16. Will any make it further?

Elite Eight:

South: Arizona (2) def Virginia (4)

East: Marquette (2) def Purdue (1)

Midwest: Houston (1) def Texas A&M (7)

West: UConn (4) def Gonzaga (3)

Final Four:

Marquette def Arizona

Houston def UConn

Championship:

Houston def Marquette

There you go! Fitzie’s bracket. It’s not going to end well, I know, but I know it’ll be entertaining.

Fitzie’s track of the day: I Cover the Waterfront, by Art Tatum

And now for your links:

