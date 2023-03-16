Tottenham’s Kane, Dier called up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad

As crazy as it sounds three months after a winter World Cup, we have an international break coming up next week that includes two qualification matches for EURO 2024. Gareth Southgate has announced his squad for England’s upcoming matches against Italy and Ukraine, and as expected there are two Tottenham Hotspur players involved: Three Lions captain Harry Kane, and Eric Dier.

Here we go... your #ThreeLions for March camp! — England (@England) March 16, 2023

I know there were some Spurs fans that were hoping that Oliver Skipp might get his first England call-up, but to no avail. Skippy’s put together some impressive performances for Spurs over the past few weeks since coming in for the injured Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma, but it apparently wasn’t enough to turn Southgate’s head.

There don’t appear to be too many surprises in Southgate’s squad, with the exception of maybe Ivan Toney, who recently admitted to numerous counts of sports betting and is likely going to be banned from football for a long time. But I guess he isn’t yet, so why not squeeze all the blood from that particular stone?

England travel to Italy on Thursday, March 23, and host Ukraine on Sunday, March 26.