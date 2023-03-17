The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Friday, March 17

good morning all! We’re one day into the NCAA men’s basketball tournament and your HIC has already lost two elite eight and one final four teams.
——
Every week I go to the grocery store, and every time I run into the same problem.
What will I snack on?
You see, I eat a lot. I go for something every hour. Breakfast, second breakfast, snack, snack, lunch, snack, snack, snack, snack, post-workout food, dinner, snack if provisions allow.
But here’s the thing. I’m struggling to find good snacks lately.
I hate looking at the cereal bars, knowing they’re full of sugar and cost way too much for something that is not satisfying enough.
Fruits? I love fruits! But unfortunately they do not fill me. I try blackberries, strawberries, bananas. It doesn’t work.
But what about carrots? Yes, I’ll eat some carrots in the afternoons at times. I’ve tried lately to eat them with hummus.
I also like yoghurt.
But I need more snacks. I want more snacks. Better snacks. Snacks that make me feel better than munching on a Nutrigrain bar.
Send me your snacking suggestions!
Fitzie’s track of the day: Stravinsky’s Only Hit, by Sparks
And now for your links:
Antonio Conte says Hugo Lloris will reclaim his spot once he returns from injury
Jack P-B ($$): Daniel Levy needs to appoint manager with ‘Tottenham DNA’
The Athletic ($$) takes a look at reported Spurs target Alex Scott
Sporting CP knock Arsenal out of Europa League
Women’s World Cup prize money still one-third of men’s
Loading comments...