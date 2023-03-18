Southampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur look to pick up three points prior to the international break as they take on last place Southampton at St. Mary’s Stadium today.

Spurs are still in fourth place, and while there’s just a three point difference between third and fifth, both Manchester United and Newcastle United have a match in hand on the north Londoners. With Spurs out of all cup competitions, the focus is solely on the league and trying to secure Champions League football for next season, despite all the chaos and turmoil they’ve gone through this season.

Southampton, meanwhile, are in trouble but it’s not insurmountable. Normally, being at 22 points with eleven matches to play would be a death sentence for a club. This season, though? They’re just five points out of 12th. That’s how tight (and bad) the bottom of the table is. The relegation race down the wire is going to be absolutely wild, and the Saints are trying to avoid the drop at all costs.

Lineups

Your unchanged Spurs starting XI pic.twitter.com/U9tNtsab8a — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 18, 2023

Our team to face Tottenham



Three changes for #SaintsFC this afternoon ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/DeyxSPvoS1 — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) March 18, 2023

How to Watch

Southampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur

St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton, England

Time: 11:00 AM ET, 3:00 PM UK

TV: USA Network (United States)

Streaming: DAZN (Canada)

Match thread rules

The match thread rules are the same as always. To any visitors coming here for the first time, welcome! We’re glad you’re here! Wipe your feet, mind the gap, and be sure to check out the other pages at this outstanding site. While you’re here, though, we have a few rules and regulations:

Absolutely no links to illegal streams. They’re bad and they get us in trouble. Violators will be warned or banned.

We have rules against “relentless negativity.” Nobody likes a Negative Nancy. Don’t knee-jerk and post outlandish or hurtful things just because you’re frustrated.

Along those lines, outright abuse of players or match officials is also not allowed. It’s fine to say “wow, that was a really bad call,” but it’s NOT okay to direct copious amounts of abuse in the direction of said official over a call you did not like.

Treat other people in the match thread the way you would want someone else to treat your grandmother. Be nice. This is a community of fans, not an un-moderated message board.

Finally, while we don’t have a rule against profanity, please try and keep the naughty words in check. Also, language that is sexist, racist, transphobic, or homophobic in nature will be swiftly deleted and you will be immediately banned. This is an open, supportive community.

Have fun, and COYS!