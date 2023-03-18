Southampton 3-3 Tottenham: Community Player Ratings

Well, that happened. Tottenham Hotspur went to Southampton, the team at the bottom of the table, and somehow managed to blow a 3-1 second half lead en route to a 3-3 draw. Harry Kane, Pedro Porro, and Ivan Perisic all scored for Spurs, but allowed Che Adams and Theo Walcott to score to let the hosts back into the game. The kicker came on an absolutely bogus phantom penalty call against Pape Sarr that was converted by James Ward-Prowse shortly before full time to level the score.

The penalty call was bad enough, but Spurs were equally terrible, sitting deep and inviting the worst team in the league to attack with impunity while holding a lead. It was bad, and I’m sure you have takes on the player performances. Here’s your chance.

It’s time to rate the players.

Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week.

If you’re on mobile or found this via AMP and the survey isn’t appearing below, here’s a direct link.