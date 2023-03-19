Sunday football open thread

Good morning, Spurs fans! Well, yesterday sure was something, wasn’t it? The good news is that there’s more football on today if you’d like to take your mind off of... uh... the football. The bad news is that it’s just one match — league-leading (gaak) Arsenal against Crystal Palace, a team that just sacked their manager. But we do have the FA Cup, if that also isn’t triggering for you, the stable Tottenham Hotspur fan.

So here’s the info, and feel free to use it as an open thread today as well.

Premier League

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace

10:00 a.m. ET, 2:00 p.m. UK

TV: USA Network (USA)

Streaming: NBCSports.com

FA Cup

Sheffield United vs. Blackburn Rovers

8:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. UK

TV: ITV 1 (UK)

Stream: ESPN+

Brighton vs. Grimsby Town

10:15 a.m. ET / 2:15 p.m. UK

TV: BBC One (UK)

Stream: ESPN+

Manchester United vs. Fulham

12:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. UK

TV: ITV 1 (UK)

Stream: ESPN+