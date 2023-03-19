Sunday football open thread

Good morning, Spurs fans! Well, yesterday sure was something, wasn’t it? The good news is that there’s more football on today if you’d like to take your mind off of... uh... the football. The bad news is that it’s just one match — league-leading (gaak) Arsenal against Crystal Palace, a team that just sacked their manager. But we do have the FA Cup, if that also isn’t triggering for you, the stable Tottenham Hotspur fan.
So here’s the info, and feel free to use it as an open thread today as well.
Premier League
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace
10:00 a.m. ET, 2:00 p.m. UK
TV: USA Network (USA)
Streaming: NBCSports.com
FA Cup
Sheffield United vs. Blackburn Rovers
8:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. UK
TV: ITV 1 (UK)
Stream: ESPN+
Brighton vs. Grimsby Town
10:15 a.m. ET / 2:15 p.m. UK
TV: BBC One (UK)
Stream: ESPN+
Manchester United vs. Fulham
12:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. UK
TV: ITV 1 (UK)
Stream: ESPN+
Loading comments...