The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Thursday, March 2

good morning! Your HIC is only giving you a short hoddle today as he forgot to write it earlier in the day, is heading to a show tonight and realised that show is starting later than normal. And your HIC, needing to wake up at 5:30am tomorrow for work, would like to get his zzz’s right after the concert (once he arrives home safely, of course).

Yesterday was bad.

The loss was bad. Even worse, the performance was terrible. But honestly, I kind of expected the result. It is the pattern with this team.

Still! It wasn’t as bad as Southampton’s night.

Southampton are already in the midst of an absolutely dire season. They are on their third manager of the season, sit last in the table and play dreadful football.

Grimsby Town added to their misery with a 2-1 win at St Mary’s on Wednesday night.

With only 24% possession and three shots on target, the bottom-half League 2 club stunned the Premier Leaguers to reach the quarterfinals of the FA Cup. It’s the first time in 84 years Grimsby Town have advanced this far in the competition.

Manager Paul Hurst thought the away fans were crazy for thinking the club, which were only promoted back into the Football League last year, would be able to win at St Mary’s. But he was proven wrong!

And fair play to the 4,000 fans who made the 772-kilometre round-trip trek to England’s south coast.

The magic of the cup!

Fitzie’s track of the day: The Man Who Sold The World, by Nirvana

And now for your links:

