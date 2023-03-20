The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Monday, March 20

good morning everyone —

It’s the start of international break and a 13 or so day stretch without any Tottenham football. Seeing as how things have been lately, that’s probably a good thing.

And while there probably won’t be much in the way of news in the coming fortnight (or who knows!) I think it’s perhaps a good time to dream of a place where you’d like to spend international break.

Some of the Tottenham players will be fortunate enough to link up with their international teams. Others less fortunate will have to stay behind and continue training with Antonio Conte.

As for fitzie? Well the past week has been very cold. And I haven’t enjoyed it much, especially when you consider how unseasonably warm it’s been here. So warm in fact that peak bloom is scheduled for Wednesday!

But right now I’m dreaming of the beach. Specifically, Newport Beach in California. Southern California is home to some gorgeous beaches. As a kid I went to one of the few beaches that wasn’t good - Bolsa Chica.

It wasn’t until I graduated from high school that my family would spend more time at Newport, Huntington and Laguna beaches. Sure, they’re all busier. But that’s because they’re better!

Anyways, I’d like to be in some warmer weather right now.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Cliff Walk, by Charles Mingus (and friends)

And now for your links:

Dan KP on why Antonio Conte must be questioned

Alasdair Gold’s very long video on Conte’s rant, Daniel Levy’s decision and more

Fulham see three red cards in FA Cup defeat to Man United

The Premier League’s fiercest battle is at the bottom of the table ($$)