The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Thursday, March 23

Doggies

By Fitzie
/ new

Tottenham Hotspur Training Session Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

It’s been a long week, hasn’t it?

I’m tired. You’re tired. We’re all tired.

But how else can we feel as we trudge through the week after Antonio Conte’s outburst at the weekend? Now we’re all stuck here refreshing our screens, checking out twitter feeds and wait for an announcement to come.

Will there be one today? I don’t know. Will there be one at all? I don’t know.

But what I do know is I like dogs. And I think we can all benefit from some dog-related content right now. So here are some good pups for you all to view.

Who knows what the day will bring. Probably more terrible news, knowing how the season has gone for us.

But rest assured that when you check out today’s hoddle, these cute doggos will be waiting for you.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Weight Off, by KAYTRANADA

And now for your links:

Charlie Eccleshare ($$): Antonio Conte’s expected exit looks bad for all involved

Mauricio Pochettino has already shown why he should replace Antonio Conte

Dan KP: Harry Kane has ‘added expectation’ as he looks to targets England record

The BBC with a rundown on what to know ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifiers

MLS undermines own season as it plays on during international break

