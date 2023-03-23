Tottenham’s Ben Davies out six weeks with hamstring injury

Hey, remember when Tottenham Hotspur had a glut of left back options? Not so much anymore. According to Alasdair Gold at football.london, Spurs utility defender and current starting left wing back Ben Davies will miss the next 6-8 weeks of action with a hamstring injury. He picked up that injury in Tottenham’s last match, the 3-3 draw at Southampton that also saw Richarlison subbed out in the first five minutes. with what looked like another hamstring injury.

Wheeeeee.

Six weeks out isn’t the rest of the season, but it’s a lot of games missed. Assuming he doesn’t hit a setback, it means Davies would be out until early May, missing the critical matches against Manchester United and at Liverpool. Holding to that timeline, the earliest he’d return would be the home match against Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace (did I just go back in time?) on May 6.

It blows, because Davies has played an important role in Spurs’ back line this season. He was their regular starter at LCB for much of the season, but put in some very good shifts at LWB in place of Ivan Perisic, who has had a pretty awful year. With Ryan Sessegnon also out injured and no news about his anticipated return, that means we’re down to Perisic on the left side and... uh... Emerson Royal playing out of position? I guess it’s that.

We haven’t heard anything about Richarlison, so maybe that’s good news. Let’s hope that’s good news. Hugo Lloris, Rodrigo Bentancur, and Yves Bissouma are also all on the long-term injury list.