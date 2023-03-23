WATCH: Harry Kane just became England’s all-time leading scorer

It’s been a year of individual achievements for Harry Kane. First, he became Tottenham Hotspur’s all-time leading goal scorer, jumping ahead of the late, great Jimmy Greaves earlier this year.

Now he’s done it again... this time for England. Playing in a Euro 2022 qualifying match against Italy today in Naples, Kane slotted home a penalty past Gianluigi Donnarumma in the second half to put England up 2-0, but more importantly push Kane to 54 goals for his national team. That takes him out of a tie for first with Wayne Rooney and into the record books.

Here’s the goal.

HE'S DONE IT!



Harry Kane has now scored more goals for England than any other player in men's national team's history, breaking Wayne Rooney's record (54) pic.twitter.com/SpTBZcspti — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 23, 2023

It’s a fantastic penalty, too. Just laced it right into the corner. And look at his reaction — I’ve rarely seen Kane so happy to score a goal this season, but he’s just chuffed to bits.

Harry Kane’s future is very much up in the air at Tottenham. That’s a problem for later. For now, let’s just enjoy the fact that England’s greatest ever goal scorer is also One of Our Own.

Not bad for a one-season wonder, huh?