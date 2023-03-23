WATCH: Harry Kane just became England’s all-time leading scorer

It’s been a year of individual achievements for Harry Kane. First, he became Tottenham Hotspur’s all-time leading goal scorer, jumping ahead of the late, great Jimmy Greaves earlier this year.
Now he’s done it again... this time for England. Playing in a Euro 2022 qualifying match against Italy today in Naples, Kane slotted home a penalty past Gianluigi Donnarumma in the second half to put England up 2-0, but more importantly push Kane to 54 goals for his national team. That takes him out of a tie for first with Wayne Rooney and into the record books.
Here’s the goal.
HE'S DONE IT!— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 23, 2023
Harry Kane has now scored more goals for England than any other player in men's national team's history, breaking Wayne Rooney's record (54) pic.twitter.com/SpTBZcspti
It’s a fantastic penalty, too. Just laced it right into the corner. And look at his reaction — I’ve rarely seen Kane so happy to score a goal this season, but he’s just chuffed to bits.
Harry Kane’s future is very much up in the air at Tottenham. That’s a problem for later. For now, let’s just enjoy the fact that England’s greatest ever goal scorer is also One of Our Own.
Not bad for a one-season wonder, huh?
