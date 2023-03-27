The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Monday, March 27

good morning EVERYONE -

Let’s be real. Who here is interested in some long, drawn-out hoddle when there is so much commenting and speculating to do following a long, drawn-out exit from Antonio Conte?

That’s why I’m keeping this one short. No need to hammer down on those ‘Z’ keys everyone. A simple scrolling will suffice.

There were a couple things that surprised me about the timing and announcement of Antonio Conte’s exit. First was that it was announced on a Sunday night after Miami advanced to the Final Four. Second was the announcement that Cristian Stellini would take the helm for the remainder of the season.

Third was how Daniel Levy omitted Conte in his remarks.

Here is what Levy had to say: “We have 10 Premier League games remaining and we have a fight on our hands for a Champions League place. We all need to pull together. Everyone has to step up to ensure the highest possible finish for our Club and amazing, loyal supporters.”

Now here is what Levy had to say when Jose Mourinho was sacked: “Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a club. Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic.

“On a personal level I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged. He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution.”

For those curious what Levy had to when Nuno was sacked - he didn’t say anything at all! It was Fabio Paratici who was quoted in the club announcement.

Sometimes a man can say a lot using many words, as Conte did nine days ago. Other times, a man can say a lot by choosing no words at all.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Farewell Farewell, by Charles Mingus

