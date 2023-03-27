Report: Tottenham Hotspur is very interested in Julian Nagelsmann

We are one day away from Tottenham Hotspur and Antonio Conte agreeing to mutually part ways, and to nobody’s surprise attention has immediately shifted to who will come in as Conte’s permanent successor. Conte’s former assistant Cristian Stellini has been appointed as Interim Head Coach with Ryan Mason as his top assistant through the end of the season.

However, there’s one name that is circulating as Tottenham’s top candidate to take over the job this summer, and it shouldn’t be shock to learn that it’s Julian Nagelsmann.

❗️News #Nagelsmann: @SpursOfficial definitely interested! There has already been a casual request but no concrete talks or negotiations. Been told it’s unlikely that he will replace Conte immediately. He wants to take his time. #COYS @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/EeTx6SZ7Qw — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 27, 2023

Now, there’s not a lot of HERE here as they say. This says only that Spurs are interested in Nagelsmann, and says nothing about any reciprocal interest. This makes sense as I’m sure the wounds are still a little raw after Nagelsmann found out he was sacked from Bayern Munich on social media while on a ski vacation with his family.

What we can say however is that Tottenham has interest. I’d be concerned if they didn’t, obviously, so this only sort of confirms my priors, but it’s still good. Now obviously this doesn’t mean that he’s going to end up holding a shirt on a “Club Statement” twitter post, or that he won’t eventually end up at another club, but it’s not nothing. And Spurs of course will want to pull him into an agreement as soon as possible, as the longer this drags out the more likely it is that another bigger or richer club starts throwing their weight around.

Get on it, Daniel.