The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Wednesday, March 29

good morning everyone —

It’s been a long time since our previous installment of The Orchid Tales. The last time we checked in on Planty he had seven beautiful bloomed blossoms.

Every Monday I take the plastic planter of the ceramic vase and I examine Planty’s roots before I water it. The last few weeks or so I noticed Planty was beginning to jump out of its Plantar, its roots climbing out of the soil.

It’s time to repot Planty.

I read some instructional how-tos and watched a couple videos at the suggestion of one generous hoddler, and purchased myelf some orchid soil and three sizes of clear orchid planters.

On Sunday, after four blossoms had fallen off, I set about to my task. It’s time to repot Planty.

I first started by soaking the soil in warm water. And while that was going I boiled some water so I could sterilise my scissors for when I need to clip Planty’s dead and rotten roots.

With surgical-like precision, as one has after being so inept at Operation, I removed the old bark from Planty bit by bits. Some roots were still holding onto the chunks. Some had died off completely.

And some had shown beautiful signs of new life.

I placed Planty initially in the medium-sized planter. After all, he hadn’t grown that much. But I was surprised that the roots did not fit all the way! And so I had to size up to the large planter. I am nervous, of course, that maybe the planter is too big.

Still, after about 30 or so minutes later, Planty has been repositioned on my bar car near the window where he belongs. The fresh bark is nustled in snugly but comfortably with the old roots. I’m ready for the remaining three blossoms to fall off, and for new ones to emerge in a few months time.

While I wait I will continue to water Planty. And I also have mist now! A most exciting development and hopefully one that will keep Planty alive for a long time.

I look at it anxiously, fearing that maybe I did something wrong. Or that Planty won’t take kindly to its new soil or new home. All I can do for now is to water occasionally and appropriately, spray, hope and wait.

Be strong, Planty.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Year of the Spider, by Shannon and the Clams

And now for your links:

Dan KP: Spurs’ pursuit of Julian Nagelsmann hits ‘early stumbling block’

Alasdair Gold on Tottenham’s manager stance, Nagelsmann and Stellini’s task

Scotland stun Spain in Euro qualifiers

David Squires’ latest cartoon on Harry Kane, England and his return to Tottenham