The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Friday, March 3

good morning everyone and happy friday! Your HIC is feeling a tad under the weather this evening so please enjoy this shorter live tunes post.

—

As hinted on Thursday, your HIC went to a show on Wednesday night. The band: The Dandy Warhols. The venue: The Black Cat.

I’ve only gone to the Black Cat a few times since moving to DC (technically Arlington, but maybe ACTUALLY DC soon, stay tuned). The first time, Yard Act, accrued a hundred or so attendees. The second, Nikki Lane, had about 300.

The Dandy Warhols played to a near-capacity crowd of 697. A showing so big that the venue opened a portion of the venue that I hadn’t thought existed!

I wasn’t too familiar with this group before except for maybe their two songs We Used to Be Friends and Bohemian Like You. Kind of a classic late-90s alt-rock group. Not historically my thing!

But they were really solid on Wednesday night.

And for those two pop-driven tunes, I have to say my standout of the night was Holding Me Up. I’ve never heard of it before, and I had to dig through the setlist the following day, but I have to say I loved listening to them jam out for 10 minutes.

It was a very tight set. I wish I had gotten to see all of it. Unfortunately I missed the last three songs because I had to get to my car before my parking expired.

Happy to have ended the night with Bohemian Like You.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Holding Me Up, by The Dandy Warhols

And now for your links:

