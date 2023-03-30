The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Thursday, March 30

hello!

As you all know, I like to post a track of the day at the end of every hoddle. I can’t exactly why I decided to start this, but I’m glad I did. It’s a lot of fun!

I try to keep the tracks as varied as possible and jump from genre to genre, even going for some artists/songs/styles that I may not necessarily be that into.

Other times I like to include a song that I’ve been listening to a lot.

But I’d like to throw it to you today, hoddlers! I would love to know what you are listening to these days.

I have been listening to a lot of Lee Morgan’s Sidewinder lately. Especially since I picked up a sweet copy of the record at some DC vinyl fair the other week. Every time I listen to it I’m stunned by how good it is.

I knew of the album and its contributions to jazz for years now, but held off on listening to it until I held the record in my hands. Now that I do have one in my possession, it is one of my favourite things to listen to.

Don’t be shy - share your recent obsessions too!

Fitzie’s track of the day: Totem Pole, by Lee Morgan

And now for your links:

