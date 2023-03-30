Hugo Lloris has returned to full training with Spurs

How about a bit of good news after what has been an eventful couple of weeks at Tottenham Hotspur? Hugo Lloris, club captain and starting keeper, has returned to full training at Spurs after a number of weeks out through injury. Rejoice!

Hugo is back with the team pic.twitter.com/nTqwaQgJGj — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 30, 2023

Here’s the part where wiseguys in the comments are gonna go Is this really a good thing hurr hurr hurr and to which I say: Yes. It is. Fraser Forster has been a capable backup and has done some good things, but Hugo’s still club captain and, form trailing or not, I’ll be glad to see him back between the sticks.

Will that happen this Monday at Everton? It’s unclear. I’d guess that Forster will get the start again, especially since Hugo only played 45 minutes in a closed door friendly last week, but maybe not! Honestly, there are so many open questions about Tottenham’s next match that I’ll be prepared for anything. Maybe Forster will start in goal but Hugo will start at left wing back. Ryan Mason, you deranged genius!