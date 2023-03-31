Fabio Paratici takes immediate leave of absence from duties following FIFA decision

Tottenham Hotspur still has a Managing Director of Football in Fabio Paratici... technically. Minutes after David Ornstein first broke the news in the Athletic (£), Tottenham posted a new COMMUNICADO OFICIAL stating that in the wake of FIFA’s decision to extend his Italian football ban to all football worldwide, Paratici will take an immediate leave of absence from his duties at the club.

Fabio Paratici - Update — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 31, 2023

This week - 29 March 2023 - the FIFA Disciplinary Committee announced a decision to extend the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) sanctions, relating to Fabio Paratici, worldwide. This decision was taken in advance of Fabio Paratici’s Appeal hearing against the FIGC sanctions on 19 April 2023, the result of which would then have been considered by additional stakeholders, including the Club. Given FIFA’s unexpected ruling the sanctions may now have multi-jurisdictional effect, although they are still related to the FIGC Appeal. In view of FIFA’s decision, Fabio has agreed with the Club that he will take an immediate leave of absence pending the outcome of his Appeal.

I assume that by “the FIGC Appeal” the club is referring to the April 19 appeal date and NOT the entirely separate criminal hearing date of May 10, of which Paratici is also involved.

This means that for now all of Paratici’s duties, including talent evaluation and contact with prospective Spurs managers and/or their agents has been paused or handed off to other people. We don’t know what that means. This does, however, suggest that Spurs are still waiting to see if they can get away with keeping Paratici should his punishment be overturned on appeal. All 11 of the Juventus executives who have been punished by the Italian FIGC have denied any wrongdoing and are waiting for the results of the April 19 appeal.

More details as soon as they are made known.