Wolves vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur look to bounce back from their lackluster performance mid-week to take on Wolves in Premier League play.

Spurs were bounced from the FA Cup on Wednesday, a 1-0 decision to Championship side Sheffield United. That one hurt, especially this season with a field that was largely very beatable. That’s in the past now and Spurs will have to focus on domestic play and Champions League from here on out. They’re currently in fourth place, four points up on Newcastle United, though the Magpies have two matches in hand. Wolves are relegation-threatened, though they’re three points clear of the drop zone. Of course, we’ve seen first hand what happens when the effort is poor so Spurs will need to turn things up if they want to maintain their grasp on a Champions League spot.

Lineups

Lineups will be posted one hour prior to kickoff.

How to Watch

Wolves vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, West Midlands, England

Time: 3:00 PM UK, 10:00 AM ET

TV: None

Streaming: Peacock (USA), DAZN (CAN)

