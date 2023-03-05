Sunday Football Open Thread

Happy Sunday, sports fans! If you’re bored on a Sunday morning and are just looking for something to watch, we’ve got football for you. That should maybe not be a surprise considering the subject of this blog, and maybe considering yesterday’s result you’d like to, IDK, watch a different sport or something else entirely, or maybe go out side and touch some grass. That’s fine too. But here’s the info for those of you who are intersted.
Sunday Match Schedule
Women’s Super League
Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur
9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. UK
TV: none
Stream: FA Player
Premier League
Nottingham Forest vs. Everton
9:00 am. ET / 2:00 p.m. UK
TV: USA Network / Sky Sports
Stream: nbcsports.com
Liverpool vs. Manchester United
11:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. UK
TV: USA Network / Sky Sports
Stream: nbcsports.com
