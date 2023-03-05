Sunday Football Open Thread

Happy Sunday, sports fans! If you’re bored on a Sunday morning and are just looking for something to watch, we’ve got football for you. That should maybe not be a surprise considering the subject of this blog, and maybe considering yesterday’s result you’d like to, IDK, watch a different sport or something else entirely, or maybe go out side and touch some grass. That’s fine too. But here’s the info for those of you who are intersted.

The usual match thread rules apply.

Sunday Match Schedule

Women’s Super League

Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur

9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. UK

TV: none

Stream: FA Player

Premier League

Nottingham Forest vs. Everton

9:00 am. ET / 2:00 p.m. UK

TV: USA Network / Sky Sports

Stream: nbcsports.com

Liverpool vs. Manchester United

11:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. UK

TV: USA Network / Sky Sports

Stream: nbcsports.com