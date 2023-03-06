The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Monday, March 6

good morning everyone - Show of hands: Who here woke up this morning thinking they’d see a hoddle about Jack Roles? Anyone? Fitzie?

—-

Us football viewers are no strangers to watching footballers make a meal out of every single bit of contact (and, on occasion, non-contact). It’s unfortunately part of the game. Seriously, did you see that flop from Bruno Fernandes on Sunday?

It looks like that flop bug has bit our very own Jack Roles, who Tottenham released back in 2021.

Roles now plays for Crawley Town, the 23rd best team in the fourth tier of English football.

He somehow got a player for Northampton sent off after blatantly flopping in the 72nd minute.

It appears Roles his clutching his face and the back of his leg here, trying to sell he was simultaneously slapped and kick. Though really it appears no contact was made except for some typical jostling between two footballers.

That flop got Aaron McGowan sent off.

Unfortunately it sends a message to Roles and other players that they will be rewarded for this, which is scandalous. If Evelinna Summanen was suspended for “deception” of a referee, where will this lead Roles?

Regardless, Northampton Town still went on to win 1-0, handing Crawley their fifth straight loss.

Be better than a flopper, Jack.

