Tottenham Hotspur vs. AC Milan: Match Thread and How to Watch

Antonio Conte will return to the manager’s box today as Tottenham Hotspur take on AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

The roller coaster ride that is the 2022-2023 season has been in full swing with Spurs bowing out of the FA Cup while also looking listless in a loss to Wolves. The north Londoners are only in two competitions and that could be cut down to just Premier League play if the trend continues today. Since Milan’s 1-0 victory over Spurs back on Valentine’s Day, they’ve won two of three and have looked better. The old Dr. Tottenham phrase comes to mind, but this isn’t an impossible task. Conte’s return might give the side a big boost and with their backs to the wall, Spurs could be ready for a big performance. Let’s hope that’s the case, or the rest of the season is just going to be fighting for Top 4.

Lineups

Lineups will be posted one hour prior to kick-off.

How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur vs. AC Milan

UEFA Champions League Round of 16

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Time: 8:00 PM UK, 3:00 PM ET

TV: BT Sport (UK)

Streaming: Paramount Plus (USA), DAZN (CAN)

