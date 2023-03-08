Tottenham 0-0 AC Milan: Spurs flame out of Champions League with another limp effort

It was supposed to be Antonio Conte’s triumphant return to the Tottenham Hotspur sidelines after a month away recuperating from gallbladder surgery. It was anything but triumphant. Down a goal on aggregate and facing a beatable AC Milan team in the Champions League in front of what should’ve been a friendly home crowd, Tottenham put in a toothless performance made worse after Cuti Romero picked up his second yellow card midway through the second half. The good news is that AC Milan never looked like scoring. The bad news is that neither did Spurs, and they needed two goals to advance.

The match ended a tepid, boring, insipid 0-0 draw, with Spurs crashing out of the final competition in which they had any remote chance of winning. AC Milan advanced to the next round of the Champions League 1-0 on aggregate.

I’m not going to sugarcoat this — this was grim, grim football. Milan were a HORRIBLE team and somehow they’re to the Champions League quarterfinals because Tottenham couldn’t manage to muster up anything even remotely close to a fight.

Match reactions