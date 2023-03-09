The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Thursday, March 9

Has any manager had as rough a week as Scott Parker?

After dismal 7-1 aggregate defeat to Benefica on Tuesday, Club Brugge finally sacked their manager.

We covered Parker’s game-time outfit in yesterday’s hoddle, and the former Tottenham midfielder did not seem upbeat about his chances about managing the club’s game against Standard this weekend.

He was well right to not be confident.

What makes Parker’s departure from Club Brugge so notable is the brutality in how it was announced. From a quick Google translation:

“Scott Parker is no longer head coach of Club Brugge.

Parker (42) was announced as the new head coach of Club Brugge on December 31 last year. The English ex-international previously worked for Fulham and Bournemouth and replaced Carl Hoefkens at Club. In 12 games, the Briton could only win 2 times.”

That last line is particularly devastating. Not even a “We wish him all the best”.

It was a baffling decision from the get-go and I am reminded of a line from the film In Bruges.

Ray (Colin Farrell) is discussing with Ken (Brendan Gleeson) what makes purgatory different from heaven and hell. Here’s the transcript:

Ray: “Purgatory’s kind of like the in-betweeny one. You weren’t really s***, but you weren’t all that great either. Like Tottenham. Do you believe in all that stuff, Ken?”

Ken: “About Tottenham?”

It’s a terrible coincidence that Club Brugge made a terrible decision to sign a not-very-good manager to a club that regularly competes in Europe and for the Belgian league title. And, worse, one that reminds so many football fans of a particular quote from an incredible film.

Where does Scott Parker go from here? Probably back to England.

And I’m pretty sure there’s at least one club that will have a managerial opening come the end of May (I’m talking about Watford).

