Spurs seem to have shortlist of managers ready for post Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte’s tenure as Tottenham Hotspur's manager seems to be ticking down by the day. Never committing to signing a new contract and dealing with a gallbladder surgery that left him back in his home country of Italy, the final straw with the fans came over the last week.

Meant to be the ONE to snap the trophyless seasons that's occurred at Whitehart Lane and over to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Conte failed to win silverware in a year where the team had opportunities to win something.

In the last week, Spurs were knocked out of the FA Cup Round of 16 by second-tier side Sheffield United and then most recently to AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League. In both of those games, Spurs scored ZERO goals.

After being knocked out by AC Milan, fans booed the two-leg performance that came about, and much of the blame is centered around Conte.

Still not committing to a contract, it's time for Daniel Levy to bring Conte in and thank him for his time and move on.

Sky Sports senior reporter Melissa Reddy wrote an article this morning with some names of possible managers who can be next on the touchline. The coveted name, of course, is a reunion with Mauricio Pochettino but other managers have made the shortlist.

Daniel Levy "will be pragmatic" amid pressure to reappoint Mauricio Pochettino as Tottenham manager.



• No immediate change to Conte's position, could shift quickly

• Shortlist of candidates drafted

• One of 3 PL clubs making a long play for De Zerbihttps://t.co/HajLcQBuw1 — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) March 9, 2023

The other names in her article are:

Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi

Brentford’s Thomas Frank

Fulham’s Marco Silva

Luis Enrique

Thomas Tuchel

The list of managers is nice to see as Spurs still draw a high line when it comes to wanting to go for it right now with a squad that isn’t a project as other clubs in the league are. With 12 games left and any day being the last for Conte, the frenzy has only just begun.

Fast your seat belts, get ready for takeoff, and enjoy the ride!!!