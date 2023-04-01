Saturday football open thread

Boy, it’s been a few weeks, hasn’t it? With all that’s been going on you might be forgiven that there’s still football happening. But there is! Tottenham Hotspur may not play until Monday, but there’s a full slate of games for you to watch and talk about.

This is your open thread. No foolin’.

Saturday Premier League schedule

Manchester City vs. Liverpool

7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. BST

TV: Not televised (USA), BT Sport 1 (UK)

Stream: Peacock

Bournemouth vs. Fulham

10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. BST

TV: none

Stream: Peacock

Arsenal vs. Leeds

10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. BST

TV: USA Network (USA), not televised (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Brighton vs. Brentford

10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. BST

TV: none

Stream: Peacock

Crystal Palace vs. Leicester

10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. BST

TV: none

Stream: Peacock

Nottingham Forest vs. Wolves

10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. BST

TV: none

Stream: Peacock

Chelsea vs. Aston Villa

12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. BST

10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. BST

TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com