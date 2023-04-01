Saturday football open thread

Boy, it’s been a few weeks, hasn’t it? With all that’s been going on you might be forgiven that there’s still football happening. But there is! Tottenham Hotspur may not play until Monday, but there’s a full slate of games for you to watch and talk about.
This is your open thread. No foolin’.
Saturday Premier League schedule
Manchester City vs. Liverpool
7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. BST
TV: Not televised (USA), BT Sport 1 (UK)
Stream: Peacock
Bournemouth vs. Fulham
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. BST
TV: none
Stream: Peacock
Arsenal vs. Leeds
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. BST
TV: USA Network (USA), not televised (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com
Brighton vs. Brentford
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. BST
TV: none
Stream: Peacock
Crystal Palace vs. Leicester
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. BST
TV: none
Stream: Peacock
Nottingham Forest vs. Wolves
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. BST
TV: none
Stream: Peacock
Chelsea vs. Aston Villa
12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. BST
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. BST
TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com
Loading comments...