 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saturday football open thread

Welcome back, football!

By Dustin George-Miller
/ new
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea FC - Premier League Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Boy, it’s been a few weeks, hasn’t it? With all that’s been going on you might be forgiven that there’s still football happening. But there is! Tottenham Hotspur may not play until Monday, but there’s a full slate of games for you to watch and talk about.

This is your open thread. No foolin’.

Saturday Premier League schedule

Manchester City vs. Liverpool
7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. BST
TV: Not televised (USA), BT Sport 1 (UK)
Stream: Peacock

Bournemouth vs. Fulham
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. BST
TV: none
Stream: Peacock

Arsenal vs. Leeds
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. BST
TV: USA Network (USA), not televised (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com

Brighton vs. Brentford
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. BST
TV: none
Stream: Peacock

Crystal Palace vs. Leicester
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. BST
TV: none
Stream: Peacock

Nottingham Forest vs. Wolves
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. BST
TV: none
Stream: Peacock

Chelsea vs. Aston Villa
12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. BST
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. BST
TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com

More From Cartilage Free Captain

Tottenham Hotspur News 24/7

Loading comments...