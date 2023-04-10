The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Monday, April 10

good morninggggggggg

I hope you all had a wonderful weekend!

Your HIC drove back to Washington (okay it’s Arlington but must we really continue doing this?) from Connecticut on Sunday in a drive that took right around five hours. Not fun.

What was fun was going back to your HIC’s favourite coffee shop and record store. I’m not a fan of the Washington (and this time I mean Washington) record-store scene.

But now it’s monday! And tax day is coming up quick here in the US.

So I’m not sure what you all have planned this week, but fitzie will be finishing up his taxes tonight. I wouldn’t say I put them off. I would say I started them, then paused it and then put it off.

But now we’re only a few days away from tax day and your HIC has got to file! So if Tuesday’s Top Chef Recap (because I know you’re all fans of it) is short, you’ll know why.

Anyways, many happy returns (literally) to you all and I hope you have a wonderful week ahead.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Sunny Afternoon, by The Kinks

And now for your links:

Charlie Eccleshare ($$) on how Tottenham can salvage their season

Dan KP: Harry Kane speaks on Antonio Conte exit

Burnley promoted to Premier League

NYT: The story you might not see in Welcome to Wrexham

US Women’s National Team’s Mallory Swanson taken to hospital after knee injury