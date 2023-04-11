The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Tuesday, April 11

good morning and happy top chef tuesday!

As promised I’m giving you all a short top chef recap today because taxes have kept me up well past my bedtime. Wish I could say they’re done, but...

This week’s top chef was all about family. After 20 seasons the Top Chef family is large with so many chefs and judges.

Quickfire: German Tom won the challenge with a mead and honey concoction. I got home late that night so I did not watch the quickfire.

Elimination: The remaining chefs went to a Vrbo in Kent, where they had to prepare a family-style meal to be served among themselves and the judges.

The #TopChef Cheftestants + @padmalakshmi give us the dish on all their holiday cooking traditions. pic.twitter.com/K4hTi97Z1Q — Bravo Top Chef (@BravoTopChef) April 7, 2023

Winner: Amar with his Moroccan-inspired lamb shank. Ali returned to the top again with his lamb kebab and pomegranate molasses. Victoire’s madesu - a Congolese stew - was also a hit.

Eliminated: Begona. She and the other two chefs in the bottom - Buddha and Gabri - were the only three to not have a holiday tradition (this was part of the challenge - a meal inspired by holidays). And the judges disliked Begona’s holiday stew the least.

I’m surprised here! I thought she was the most talented of the bunch, and I still think that. She’ll have a chance to return to the competition through Last Chance Kitchen.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Sabotage, by the Beastie Boys

And now for your links:

The Athletic ($$) asks which manager would suit Tottenham’s squad’s needs

Alasdair Gold on the words of Daniel Levy’s new right-hand man has said

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney move closer to Wrexham promotion