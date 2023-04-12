The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Wednesday, April 12

good morning! It’s another short hoddle today, friends. Please accept my apologies.

The race for relegation is well and truly on in the Championship. Today we loosely focus on QPR and Reading.

These two clubs were sitting at or near the top of the table in the autumn. And now one of them very well could drop into the third tier of the English football league. QPR have been abysmal. Absolutely abysmal.

Reading have struggled, as expected. But they have been hit with a six-point deduction over finances, which isn’t an uncommon situation in the lower levels these days. Says something about the struggles that clubs face to go up. That’s for another hoddle.

Anyhow - here’s a snapshot of the relegation race for the EFL Championship. Who do you think will go down?

18. Rotherham 45 Pts, -8 GD, 40 MP

19. Huddersfield 43 Pts, -18 GD, 41 MP

20. QPR 43 Pts, - 24 GD, 41 MP

21. Cardiff 42 Pts, -13 GD, 40 MP

22. Reading 41 Pts, -19 GD, 41 MP

23. Blackpool 35 Pts, -24 GD, 41 MP

24. Wigan 34 Pts, -28 GD, 41 MP

Fitzie’s track of the day: When the Levee Breaks, by Led Zeppelin

