Report: Arne Slot wanted by Tottenham, West Ham and Crystal Palace

Arne Slot is, by all accounts, a wanted man. According to a report from Gary Jacob in the Times, the Dutch manager of Feyenoord, currently flying to the Eredivisie title this season, not only has admirers among the staff at Tottenham Hotspur, but is also on the shortlist to become the new permanent manager at West Ham and Crystal Palace.

It makes sense. Slot is viewed as an up and coming manager and he’s taken Feyenoord to the top of Dutch football. As I wrote in his managerial profile, he plays an exciting, progressive brand of football that is very much in Tottenham’s now-mythical DNA, and is by all accounts an excellent tactician. He also apparently likes London and wants to make a switch to the Premier League after rejecting Leeds and being considered by Leicester City. There’s a lot to like, so it makes sense that he’d be on the radar of other London Premier League clubs.

That said, I don’t know if we should take too much away from this report. It reads as though it’s a brief from Slot’s agent as a way to gin up interest in his client’s services, or to pressure one club to ramp up their efforts to persuade him to join. That club might very well be Spurs — barring maybe Chelsea, Tottenham is the most attractive open job in England at the moment, even if you consider the dysfunctional leadership structure and a likely short to medium rebuilding project.

We have heard that Slot is high up on Tottenham’s shortlist to replace Antonio Conte, but eventually they will need to get their ducks in a row and figure out what they want to do, or risk the possibility of up-and-coming managers like Slot deciding to head elsewhere.