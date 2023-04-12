Tottenham and Brighton charged by FA over sideline fracas

Both Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton have been charged with improper conduct by the FA in the wake of last weekend’s sideline fracas in the Premier League match between the two sides. The charges were announced by English football’s governing body, and state that both clubs “failed to ensure their technical area occupants conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or do not behave in a way which is improper.”

Both Tottenham interim head coach Cristian Stellini and Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi were red carded in the second half after a shouting and shoving incident in the second half that involved staff and assistant coaches on both sides. Stellini received his marching orders despite not being in any way involved in the scuffle, and seemed amazed that he was considered in any way at fault.

It wasn’t the only heated moment. During the pre-match handshake between the two managers, De Zerbi was seen heatedly speaking and pointing at Stellini. After the match it was reported that De Zerbi had taken offense to comments about him spoken by Stellini in a pre-match press conference; the comments in question were apparently mistranslated or taken out of context, as Stellini had spoken of De Zerbi with great admiration.

Since Spurs have until April 17 to respond to the allegations, it is likely that both De Zerbi and Stellini will be able to manage their squads in this weekends’ matches. Tottenham host Bournemouth this Saturday at a 10 am ET / 3 pm BST kickoff.