The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Thursday, April 13

hello!

Should you have a duck?

The answer to that question is: Probably not!

Your hoddler-in-chief has had a few busy weeks, and one of the few twitter channels keeping him going posts ducks. Ducks playing drums, ducks walking to drums, ducks being pet, ducks being ducks.

It’s solid channel.

pic.twitter.com/yVwKTRYBKU — why you should have a duck (@shouldhaveaduck) April 12, 2023

Look at that duck playing the drum! I like to think it’s being held comfortably and is enjoying playing the drum.

But hey - it has great rhythm! Maybe there’s something about ducks and drums, because check out these geese (duck adjacent) following the tune of a drummer through town square.

Goose parade in The Netherlands.. pic.twitter.com/MwoLt8f69S — why you should have a duck (@shouldhaveaduck) April 12, 2023

Solid.

Would you have a duck? Do you have a duck? Should you have a duck?

Again, your HIC would answer ‘no’ to all of the above. But at least we have that duck channel.

** Hoddler-in-Chief’s note: Your HIC will be away for the next week as he does some travelling! Menno & company are generously taking care of your hoddling needs until fitzie returns approximately 21 April. Do be on your best behaviour.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Ray Ban, by I March 4

And now for your links:

