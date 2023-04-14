The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Friday, April 14

Hey Hoddlers! Fitzie’s doing some traveling today and next week so I’m gonna fill in for him until he gets back.

It’s Friday, and I’m pretty happy about that, as it’s been an epically busy week at Ye Olde Day Job. Some of you know that I work in academia and we are ramping up towards the end of the spring semester. A bunch of things have come together this week in a confluence that has made it both emotionally and physically draining for me, so I’m looking forward to a weekend.

It got me thinking — what do you do to unwind on a Friday after a long work week? I’ll bet a lot of you like to go out to celebrate, whether that’s at a bar or restaurant with friends, or maybe a club to let off some steam. I’m the opposite — I’m a bit of a homebody, and there’s nothing I like better after cooking and eating dinner than to sit on my favorite chair on a quiet Friday night with a glass of something (not always booze!) in my hand and a jazz LP on my stereo.

Or maybe I’ll curl up with my laptop and watch a few tactical videos in preparation for a Daniel Levy’s Imaginary Shortlist piece. That happens too, though I do try and get away whenever I can.

So what do you do on Fridays after a long week? Be creative.

Song of the Day: “Mrs Robinson”, The Lemonheads

And now for your links...

Destiny Udogie crashed his car into a bar in Udine yesterday. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Another really interesting (though paywalled) article in the Telegraph on Feyenoord manager Arne Slot.

Bayern Munich have suspended Sadio Mané after he punched teammate Leroy Sané in the mouth in training.

Finally, an in-depth piece on how Gregg Berhalter’s story about Gio Reyna escaped from what he thought was a confidential summit.