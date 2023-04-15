Tottenham Hotspur vs. AFC Bournemouth: Match Thread and How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur have eight matches left to try and make their play for next year’s Champions League. It’s an uphill battle, but right now it’s not an impossible task.

Coming off a 2-1 victory against Brighton that was full of crazy events, Spurs lock onto Bournemouth, who are part of the traffic jam in the bottom half of the table where everyone is trying to avoid relegation. The Cherries have had a very strange run as of late, beating Liverpool back on 11 March, then getting blasted by Aston Villa the next week. Victories of Fulham and Leicester are included in this run, so the Cherries have dragged themselves out of the drop zone.

If there’s one thing we can all agree on is that Spurs are unpredictable as to what we should expect. Spurs will be the favorite here, but as we know from this roller coaster of a season, anything is possible.

Lineups





Viña makes first start

Tavernier in from the off

Senesi back on bench



Our team for #TOTBOU pic.twitter.com/wZGyCXOFJ7 — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) April 15, 2023

How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur vs. AFC Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Time: 10:00 AM ET, 3:00 PM UK

TV: USA Network (USA)

Streaming: DAZN (Canada)

