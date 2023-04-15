Tottenham 2-3 Bournemouth: Last minute winner seals upset win for Cherries

Tottenham Hotspur lost the opportunity to get three points closer to Manchester United and Newcastle United with a 3-2 loss to Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Opening the game with Son Heung-min getting back into top form with the opener off a great sequence from Clement Lenglet to pick out Ivan Perisic on the left flank, before a first-time touch to put the ball back into the middle for an easy shot on goal for Son gave Spurs the early 1-0 lead.

Promising attacking football for the remainder of the season, Spurs gave that for most of the game, but again the backline hurt the team.

Lenglet went down with an injury in the 35th minute that forced the French international to be subbed off for Davinson Sanchez. Playing right center back, Sanchez would prove to be a mistake waiting.

The Cherries took advantage of the shaky right side as Pedro Porro tried to dribble around three defenders deep in his half and gave the ball away. Matias Vina leveled the game with a dink over Hugo Lloris by making two quick passes to have a through-ball roll past, Sanchez.

Sitting 1-1 coming into the second half, the Cherries once more attacked the right side of Spurs' defense with Sanchez failing to track back at a quick pace, this saw the Cherries get past the Colombian and into the box. Taking a touch to try and get past two defenders, a touch by Sanchez actually allowed a better pass for Dominic Solanke to be set up in front of the goal for a 2-1 lead.

Booed by the home supporters for the remaining six minutes he was on the pitch, Stellini had to take the center half off the field for not only his own good but for the team to try and stay in the match.

Bringing on Arnaut Danjuma and changing the formation to a 4-3-3, Spurs really came alive in build-up play and attacking chances. Although things weren't resulting in converted chances, it was nice to see Spurs go on the forefront and play in a modern style of play.

Stellini decided to stay popular with the fanbase by bringing Richarlison on the pitch as well, subbing off Oliver Skipp and going four up front with Harry Kane becoming more of a midfielder.

The two impact subs had chance after chance and with the clock winding towards extra time, the two connected off a Perisic throw-in. Richarlison headed the throw toward the middle of the box and without hesitation, Danjuma volleyed his shot into the bottom left corner for his first Premier League goal as a Spur...and it just so happened to be against his former club.

Richarlison seemed to have his first Spurs Premier League goal on the board, but an offsides build-up by Danjuma left the Brazilian still looking for his first in the league.

Not stopping though with the game level at 2, a late header by Richarlison seemed to be the final blow to Spurs chances of taking three points in the 93rd minute.

Bournemouth had other plans as it made its way down the field and won a ball from Solanke out-muscling Romero on a throw-in just outside the box. Taking two touches towards the middle of the field, Solanke found Dango Ouattara in a one-on-one with Pierre-Emile Højbjerg. Cutting back towards his favorable right foot to leave Højbjerg a step behind, Ouattara had his shot curl towards the bottom as Lloris dove and looked on as the winning goal was cemented for the Cherries.

A game that should have seen Spurs win with ease turned into another tumultuous display against a bottom-half side. Three points were taken out of the bag and could have easily been replaced with one, but things fell apart yet again and zero points were the end result.