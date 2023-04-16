 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sunday football open thread

Ted sez: Be a goldfish (and wish misery upon your enemies)!

By Dustin George-Miller
/ new
MLS: CF Montreal at FC Cincinnati Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

There’s not a whole lot left to root for if you’re a Tottenham fan after yesterday’s dispiriting loss. But the one thing we CAN still root for is the misery of Arsenal supporters! Annoyingly, our savior in this realm today comes in the form of West Ham, but when it comes to wishing your arch-enemies nothing but pain, sometimes needs must. After all, as Ted Lasso famously said, “Be a goldfish [and also quietly hope your rivals fall into a hole]!”

This is your Sunday football open thread. Be excellent to each other.

Sunday Premier League schedule

West Ham vs. Arsenal
9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. BST
TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com

Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester United
11:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. BST
TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com

