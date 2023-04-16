There’s not a whole lot left to root for if you’re a Tottenham fan after yesterday’s dispiriting loss. But the one thing we CAN still root for is the misery of Arsenal supporters! Annoyingly, our savior in this realm today comes in the form of West Ham, but when it comes to wishing your arch-enemies nothing but pain, sometimes needs must. After all, as Ted Lasso famously said, “Be a goldfish [and also quietly hope your rivals fall into a hole]!”

This is your Sunday football open thread. Be excellent to each other.

Sunday Premier League schedule

West Ham vs. Arsenal

9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. BST

TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester United

11:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. BST

TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com