The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Wednesday, April 19

Happy Wednesday, Hoddlers. Guess what day it is! Go on, you know. MikeMikeMikeMikeMike!

Today in CFC Slack we were discussing gross food. And by that I mean our comfort with gross food and hygiene. Specifically, we were discussing this online Food Disgust Test, which asks you some questions and determines your level of disgust for certain food-related categories, then maps them out on a circular radar graph.

The categories are Hygene, Human Contaminants, Mold, Fruit, Fish, Vegetables, Insect Contaminants, and Animal Flesh. The more the wedge is filled, the more disgusted you are by that particular category.

Here’s my chart.

So you can see, the thing I find grossest is hygiene-related stuff. No double-dipping around me, I won’t use dirty forks, and the chef better have washed their hands. But I’ll gladly trim the mold off of old cheese and eat it, and I’m perfectly fine touching raw meat.

Predictably, the CFC staff ran the gamut from people who had one or two EXTREME discomfort categories, to one (nameless) person who we decided would be content eating straight out of a trash can.

What are your food hangups, and where do you come out on this test?

Song of the Day: “Mariella”, Khruangbin

Here are your daily links.

Burnley (and Vincent Kompany) will win the Championship this season, but they haven’t yet after drawing 2-2 with Rotherham on Tuesday.

David Squires does it again, noting that “the fact Spurs aren’t ninth is the great mystery of our time.”

Manchester City have submitted plans to extend the Etihad Stadium seating up to 60,000 fans. (That’s still less that Tottenham’s stadium.)