Tottenham, Brighton fined £100k for sideline scuffle

The hammer has come down for both Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton over the sideline scuffle between the two coaching staffs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium a couple of weeks back. Both sets of coaching staffs got involved in a shoving and yelling fight over... something... that resulted in both Roberto De Zerbi and Cristian Stellini getting sent off by the match official. Both clubs were charged by the FA with failing to control their respective staff.

Now the FA has ruled after neither party opted to appeal the ruling — both clubs have been levied a £100k fine for the breach in decorum and no further action will be taken.

BREAKING: Tottenham and Brighton have each been fined £100,000 by the FA for failing to ensure that their benches conducted themselves in an orderly fashion ⚽ pic.twitter.com/sWKkh9aj5M — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 19, 2023

This was always going to be the final outcome — a fine for both clubs and a slap on the wrist. Stellini’s red card seemed especially dumb at the time because he was literally standing ten feet away from the fracas, but the cards were made because as head coach he was technically responsible for keeping his minions in line. But neither De Zerbi nor Stellini had to miss any matches while the ruling was coming down, and with the club fines now announced won’t be suspended.

I’ll leave it to Spurs fans to decide for themselves whether they think Stellini being able to manage Tottenham to the end of the season is a good thing or not.