The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Thursday, April 20

Hi, Hoddlers! It’s a great day today because Tottenham Hotspur just won some silverware! The U17 squad went to City Ground yesterday evening to play in the final of the U17 Premier League Cup, and easily dispatched hosts Nottingham Forest 1-5 to win it all!

Spurs’ official highlights are on SpursPlay behind a paywall, but here are some highlights from YouTube.

Mikey Moore and Oliver Irow both scored a brace, and Tyrese Hall added another against an overmatched Forest side that was down to nine men after having two players sent off with straight red cards. Spurs actually went down 1-0 early in this match, but Moore had an excellent hockey assist to Irow for Spurs to level. Forest hung on down a man until late, but once down to nine and under constant assault from Spurs’ attackers, eventually they folded.

Wednesday’s win was vindication of a sort for Spurs, who made the final of this competition last year but got hammered 6-0 by Manchester City. Mikey Moore was spectacular in this match, and I was also impressed with both Irow and Jamie Donley. Youth development is rarely linear and often a crap-shoot, but Spurs have some really talented players in the youth ranks right now and it’ll be fun to watch them over the next few seasons.

We don’t get to watch Spurs players celebrate like that... well, ever, so it was fun to watch them lift the trophy. The kids are all right!

Song of the Day: “Bones of God”, Alexander Korostinsky

Here are your daily links.

Last night’s USA-Mexico match was the first to be played under a new anti-gay slur chanting policy.

Rebekah Vardy has trademarked the phrase “Wagatha Christie” which is hilarious since she didn’t do any of the detective work.

Not a good year for Potters in football management. The NWSL’s Kansas City Current have fired Matt Potter just three games into the season for “leadership issues.

The MLS All-Stars will face a new opponent in the annual All-Star match: Arsenal.

Lazio captain Ciro Immobile has been hospitalized but is in good condition after his car was hit by a tram in Rome.